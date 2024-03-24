Emergency services were called to the Amsterdam Hotel, Marine Parade, at about 2.30pm today (Sunday, March 24) to reports of a man being ‘seriously injured’.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, Sussex Police confirmed, while the injured man has been taken to hospital.

The woman remains in police custody at this stage and police are not looking for anyone else, the force added.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101, quoting Operation Parker.

