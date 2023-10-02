Brighton & Hove Albion lend their support to those aiming to quit smoking this Stoptober

Players from Brighton & Hove Albion’s WFC team have lent their support and encouragement to those aiming to quit smoking this month as county-wide healthy lifestyle provider One You East Sussex says its 12-week stop smoking programme means clients will be 3 times more likely to quit, for good.

Brighton & Hove Albion's women's team supporting One You East Sussex's Stoptober campaign

With the annual UK-wide Stoptober campaign to help people quit smoking underway, the estimated 13.7% of residents in East Sussex who smoke, which could equate to as many as 115,000 people, are being urged to take advantage of free stop smoking support available to them.

“Our free stop smoking service gives you access to a dedicated advisor who will support you throughout your quit attempt,” says Tanya Sutton, Stop Smoking Lead at One You East Sussex.

“We’ll see you up to a maximum of twelve appointments to help you remain smoke free. That’s weekly face-to-face or telephone appointments with a stop smoking advisor; access to other resources to help you quit, and to stop smoking aids such as E-Cigarettes and Nicotine Replacement Therapy. We know that the E-cigarette and patch combination has the highest quit rate success rate at 63%.”