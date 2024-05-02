Brighton lands month-long ‘Central Park’ pop-up venue for live music and Euro’s

An artist impression shows what to expect at Central Park

Set against the spectacular backdrop of St Peter’s Church in Brighton, ‘Central Park’ has been revealed as a month-long, pop-up venue taking over Valley Gardens in the centre of the city this summer. From 14th June to 14th July, Central Park will provide a range of free and ticketed entertainment for up to 2000 people with an incredible atmosphere guaranteed. Included are takeovers from world-famous clubbing brands, Glitterbox and Hospitality, live music from festival favourites Rhythm Of The 90’s, and every game of the Euro 2024 football tournament presented by fanpark specialists 4TheFans on the biggest screen in the south of England.

Organisers promise delicious food and drink from a carefully curated selection of local traders and say there will be no better place to enjoy the summer than Central Park. Tickets for individual events start at £17.50 + b/f with the full calendar available at www.entercentralpark.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Park in Brighton aims to be the must-visit destination for music fans, football fans, and friends looking for the perfect summer hangout. The venue is a beautiful green space featuring a main stage for music, and a huge screen for watching the Euro’s, backed up by a world-class soundsystem and a host of special effects. Each week will see a range of events covering up to 6 days of the week, depending on dates, with still more of the full events programme to be announced.

Rhythm Of The 90's will perform club classics live

Glitterbox lands for its Brighton debut from 12pm - 10pm on Saturday 5th June, and presents a world-class DJ lineup including Dave Lee, Shapes, Alan Dixon, and Sophie Lloyd for an uplifting, all-dayer of hands-in-the-air house and disco in the sunshine. This is a rare chance to enjoy the full ‘Glitterbox experience’. Saturday 22nd June sees cutting-edge drum & bass from Hospitality and a killer lineup that includes High Contrast, Metrik, Unnglued B2B The Sauce, Randall, Solah, Hoax & PVC, Gifta, and very special guest S.P.Y. Central Park will be seriously bouncing, aided by MC’s, Dynamite MC, Lowqui, and Texas.

Serving up the nostalgia in unmissable doses on Saturday 13th July is Rhythm Of The 90’s - a 100% live, 7-piece band that brings to life all the classic 90’s dance anthems. With a flawless performance of every 90’s club banger you can think of.

Scattered throughout the 4-week Central Park residency the music continues free of charge with various events mixing food, drinks and live performance. Thursday 27th and Friday 28th June see Central Park become the ‘Ultimate Hangout’ to watch Glastonbury Festival live on the giant screen. Music fans can come down for lunch from a handpicked selection of national and local vendors and indulge in craft beer, premium spirits and cocktails, with a live DJ taking over later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However big the music offering is, no one should forget the dream of football coming home and the huge Euro 2024 tournament. It’s hard to believe it's been three years since England fell at the last hurdle, losing to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 and breaking the hearts of a nation. Could this finally be the year the team, led by Gareth Southgate, goes one better? Central Park is an ideal place to watch, with every game from the tournament available on the giant screen, capturing the big game atmosphere as 2000 fans come together to roar on the national team.

Glitterbox will bring glam house and disco to Central Park

Except for the England games, fans can watch the Euros free of charge at Central Park, enjoying every big tackle and spectacular goal as the teams fight it out for glory. There will be plenty of food, drinks, and entertainment with DJs spinning tunes. On England match days Central Park will be buzzing with fans, and extra entertainment including DJs, competitions, giveaways and more. Each game will also feature banter and match analysis from a genuine football legend, with Paul Merson, Ian Holloway, and Matt Le Tissier already confirmed for Brighton.