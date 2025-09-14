Brighton live date as BBC's Dead Ringers celebrates 25th anniversary

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, BBC Radio 4’s multi-award-winning topical satire show Dead Ringers is hitting the road with a full UK tour for the first time.

Featuring long-standing cast members Jon Culshaw, Jan Ravens, Lewis MacLeod and Duncan Wisbey, the live show promises a hilarious journey through a quarter century of classic sketches, uncanny impressions and the show’s trademark cutting-edge political and cultural satire.

Sadly, it goes on tour – with dates including Brighton Dome on Thursday, September 18 –

in tribute to its creator and producer Bill Dare, who passed away suddenly in March.

Jan said: “It was so incredibly sad. He loved impressions and he loved the show. We were thinking that we couldn't possibly do the tour without Bill but then we thought that he would be really p*ssed off if we didn't. We decided that we would do it. We checked in with everyone around Bill and they thought that it was the right decision to carry on, and actually it is really exciting.

“We are doing a lot of topical material but we will also be doing quite a lot of greatest hits from over the years. It's really lovely. We will do it like a radio show and there will be bits of back and forth between us and chat with each other, and the response so far has been great. Lots of places we're doing two shows, and it is just really fabulous to be able to do this to celebrate the anniversary.”

The show has certainly had a remarkable run over its quarter of a century: “I think the thing about satire is that it is ephemeral. You think that you are never going to leave a lasting legacy but the upside is that it always has to be fresh. And I think people crave something like this as a safety valve For all the horrible and difficult things that are happening in life, this gives them a different perspective. With all the nasty things in the world I think quite often we can feel powerless but being able to laugh at the people who are doing ridiculous things or things that we don't like is quite powerful in itself. Jessica Mitford said ‘You may not be able to change the world, but at least you can embarrass the guilty.’ I don't think satire ever brings down the government but I do think it can change people’s minds.”

Back when Dead Ringers started it was in a world of Blair and Brown and George Bush: “There were very few female MPs and those that there were were not really in the big seats of power so things have changed a lot. Since then we have had female prime ministers for better or worse. But I think whatever has happened our writers have always been absolutely brilliant at reflecting it. Lots of events that happen you think are going to be really difficult to comment on and you just wonder what the angle is going to be that they're going to take, what angle would be acceptable and funny, but whatever has happened they have always reflected it in a way that is both funny and brilliant.

“And actually I think in a way we have got more satirical as the show has gone on. When we first started I think the show was very much embedded in the world of Radio 4 and there's still an element of that, but I think there's a much greater sharpness to it now.”