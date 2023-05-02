Brighton man launches crowdfunding campaign for storyboards for King Arthur film

Matt Taylor, a 51-year-old from Brighton, has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to raise £1600 for a Samsung S8 14" tablet to complete the storyboards for the King Arthur The War King movie trilogy. The response to the campaign has been positive, with donors contributing £20 to support the cause. Taylor is confident that with the help of the donors, the target of £1600 can be met.

Taylor is no stranger to challenges, having come last in the 2015 General Election for Brighton Kemptown but winning the 2015 Bases Film Festival Best Short Film for a New Comer award. Since then, he has been campaigning against police corruption and has been arrested numerous times, spending weeks in police custody. He has also had over £10,000 worth of computer and filming equipment seized since 2015.

Despite the challenges he has faced, Taylor remains committed to his cause and is determined to see the King Arthur The War King movie trilogy through to the end. He is grateful for the support of the donors and promises to keep them updated on the progress of the project. If for any reason the movie is not made, Taylor plans to convert the storyboards into a comic book.

The Go Fund Me campaign is still ongoing, and Taylor encourages anyone who is interested in supporting the project to visit the campaign page. With the help of the donors, Taylor hopes to create a visual masterpiece that will captivate audiences worldwide.