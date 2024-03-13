Brighton named seaside town with priciest parking this Easter half term

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Car Check Experts, Motorscan, collated data via Parkopedia, which was then used to evaluate the average parking costs in 30 prominent UK seaside towns. The analysis focuses on parking spots available on an 8-hour basis within a 30-minute or less walking distance from the town centre.

Parents always look for ways to keep their kids entertained during half term, and a beach trip is a top choice. However, parking costs can put a dampener on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is particularly true in Brighton, which takes the top spot as the seaside town with the most expensive parking, averaging at £24.21 for an eight-hour stay.

Submitted article

Ranking as second most expensive is popular Cornish town, Newquay, where the average parking fee stands at £12.32 for eight hours. While still a significant expense, this rate is half that of Brighton's, offering a much more affordable option.

Claiming the third spot is another beloved Cornish spot, Falmouth, with a marginal difference of just £0.20, totalling £12.12 for parking over the same period.

Southend-on-Sea claims the fourth spot with an average cost of £11.50, while Bournemouth, a popular Dorset seaside destination, follows closely behind in fifth place with an average of £10.42 for eight hours.

The ten seaside towns with the most expensive parking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Name: Average Cost (Eight Hours) Brighton £24.21 Newquay £12.32 Falmouth £12.12 Southend-on-Sea £11.50 Bournemouth £10.42 St Ives £10.33 Ilfracombe £10.00 Eastbourne £9.06 Portsmouth £8.63 Whitby £8.30

Seaside parking costs appear to decrease as visitors venture further north. For instance, St Andrews, Fife, claims the title of cheapest seaside town to park, with an average cost of just £1.90 for eight hours—12 times less than Brighton.

East Yorkshire seaside town, Hornsea, takes the title of second cheapest, coming in at an average of £1.98 for parking this Easter, over the same time period.

Portrush, a town in Northern Ireland, ranks as the third cheapest seaside parking spot, with an average cost of £3.47 - three times less than Falmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe, located in Lancashire, clinches the fourth spot for the most budget-friendly seaside parking options in the UK, with an average eight-hour cost of £4.33.

Bridlington, situated in East Riding, clinches the fifth spot as one of the most affordable seaside towns for parking, with an average cost of £4.60 for an eight-hour stay - less than half than that of Bournemouth.

The ten seaside towns with the cheapest parking

Town Name: Average Cost (Eight Hours) St Andrews £1.90 Hornsea £1.98 Portrush £3.47 Morecambe £4.33 Bridlington £4.60 Burnham-on-Sea £5.33 Dover £5.55 Tenby £5.75 Colwyn Bay £5.84 Filey £6.00

Speaking on the findings, Head of Vehicle Intelligence at Motorscan, Oliver Thompson said "As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term. Brighton's staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad