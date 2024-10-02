Brighton Palace Pier helps to light the road ahead on World Meningitis Day
Meningitis affects 2.5 million people worldwide. Tragically, around half of meningitis deaths are children under 5 but meningitis can affect anyone, anywhere at any time.
Meningitis Research Foundation ambassador, Mike Davies, from Brighton, contracted group W meningococcal meningitis over the Christmas of 2017, as a result, he lost both his hands and legs. He now walks with prosthetic legs and became the tenth hand transplants recipient in the UK.
He shared his story in ‘Meningitis in your words’, the charity’s digital collection of meningitis experiences, to raise awareness and warn others of the dangers.
Mike wrote: “My wife was told three more times that I wouldn’t make it. My son made sure he said everything he wanted to me. When they held my hand, I said I could not feel it. In fact, my body’s defences had made sure there was blood to my heart and brain, but my hands and feet were dying. I should have died, but I survived. I am a lucky man. I have a hugely fulfilling life and I share my journey wherever I can to help others.”
Raising awareness is one of the key aspects of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Road Map to Defeat Meningitis by 2030, which could save up to 200,000 people from dying from meningitis every year.
World Meningitis Day is a key milestone in the road map and the annual moment to unite against meningitis, preventing cases and saving lives. To mark the day, Meningitis Research Foundation is asking people to help to create a global chain of light around the world. Anyone can take part simply by lighting a candle, decorating with fairy lights, or leaving a light on, at 20.30 (8.30pm) and sharing it on social media with the hashtags #WorldMeningitisDay and #DefeatMeningitis.
Vinny Smith, Chief Executive of Meningitis Research Foundation, said: “Meningitis is a medical emergency. Minutes matter - awareness and early recognition of the signs saves lives. That’s why on World Meningitis Day every year people come together from all corners of the globe to ensure no one learns about meningitis for the first time when they are seriously ill.”
We are encouraging everyone to show their support for the aims of the World Health Organization’s Global Road Map to Defeat Meningitis by 2030. Join us in helping to light the road ahead at the symbolic time of 20.30 (8.30pm), in remembrance of all those affected by meningitis and welcoming hope for the future.”
For information about World Meningitis Day and how to get involved in the campaign visit worldmeningitisday.org.
To read Mike’s story in full visit: Mike Davies | Meningitis Research Foundation.
