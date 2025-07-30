Brighton Philharmonic: a "thrilling" but "cunning" season ahead

It’s a thrilling-sounding season ahead from Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra. But as music director Joanna MacGregor says, it has also had to be a “cunning” season.

As she says, we are still very much in a post Covid world. As she knows only too well. Her first season was 2020 which didn't happen because of Covid.

“The first full season that we did in the Dome was still very, very restricted. That was in 2021 and we still had distancing. We had measuring tapes out on the stage! So if you include that one this is my fourth season now.

“And I don't think anything can be normal after Covid. There was a real sense of people changing their habits. Everybody signed up for Netflix and Disney+ and Apple TV and for a year people got into the habit of getting their culture at home. It was a problem in a way that was coming down the tracks anyway, a bit like people shopping on Amazon rather than using the high street but then Covid came along and Covid certainly accelerated it.

“So we have now got to the point where it is so much harder to entice people out of their homes. The fact is that it has to be a real event now for people to go out. As I say, that was already happening but there is now no longer that assumption that people are going out three or four times a week. I think people of all ages have got used to the idea of home entertainment and streaming, and that is something that we have to think about a great deal. We have to think why should someone make the journey to come and see us at Brighton Dome, how they're going get there, what are they going to do.

“With Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra we've got a relatively small number of dates at Brighton Dome, and we have got to make them exciting. You can't have a single concert which is a bread and butter concert as you might within a season of maybe 50-plus dates. We have not got that number. Every concert has to be heightened, and that is a good thing. It comes to back to the fact that every concert needs to be an event.

“And I also have to think about the enjoyment of the orchestra. You have to think about what they will enjoy playing. And when you get the dates through from the Dome you also have to look at the calendar and think is spring coming or is it nearly Christmas or is it autumnal out there. You have to think very deeply about the audience and about what would drive them, in terms of different ages, through the doors. There's a very different excitement from somebody who's been supporting BPO for 50 years to someone who has got the joy of discovering BPO for the first time.

“And I also think it's very important to be giving a chance to young players. I'm bringing them in all the time. One of the first things that happened after the pandemic was that I had a series of zoom meetings with all the principal players. I did a big one with strings and brass and percussion and woodwind and I said exactly the same thing at all of them, that during the pandemic young players had lost the chance to perform. And I said it had to be an absolute mission that when we need extra players coming in, we make a point of giving the opportunity to young players.”

But all this Joanna needs to do, as she says, cunningly: “The season is very cunningly put together financially. It looks more expensive than it actually is. And it feels more glamorous than it actually is because you have to be so careful to pick the orchestration. It is all crunched through very carefully financially. You've got to be so careful about what you put on.”

But the great thing is that Joanna sees that carefulness as all part of the artistry: “I think it's the same thing. A good artist is someone that is good with money, someone who gets the nitty gritty. To be able to cope financially is a huge skill but it is also an artistic skill.”

Tickets through https://www.brightonphil.org.uk.

The season opens with A New World: Rachmaninoff, Ravel and Bartók on Sunday, September 28 at 2:45pm in Brighton Dome Concert Hall. Music director Joanna MacGregor conducts Ravel and Bartók’s ballet scores while pianist Junyan Chen plays “the Everest of piano concertos.”