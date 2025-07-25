Hot on the heels of its centenary celebrations, Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra launches its second century, promising an “irresistibly fresh and entertaining programme for all.”

Spokeswoman Maija Handover said: “Building on BPO music director Joanna MacGregor’s trademark curatorial flair, which is attracting and building new audiences, our 2025-26 season heralds a new era. We provide a platform for the hottest young and international talent, alongside Spring Forward, BPO’s new development pathway for young orchestral players. The orchestra also widens our musical embrace locally with family concerts, recitals and masterclasses for young people, plus a new scheme for under-30s and regional performances.”

The season opens with award-winning pianist Junyan Chen playing Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3, conducted by BPO music director Joanna MacGregor. Rising stars feature throughout – from violinist Elena Urioste and trumpeter Aaron Azunda Akugbo to Latvian accordionist Alise Siliņa. Tenor Mark Padmore will give his BPO debut with Benjamin Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn and Strings, and Guy Johnston performs John Tavener’s The Protecting Veil.

The season features contemporary classics by Michael Nyman, Max Richter, Wynton Marsalis and Pēteris Vasks and major works by Mozart, Mahler, Bartók, Ravel, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Tchaikovsky. There will also be a fresh take on the orchestra’s family concerts – A Fairytale Christmas featuring Ukrainian carols and Sounds of Brazil with a premiere by Joanna MacGregor for Brazilian percussionist Adriano Adewale

“Each concert in the BPO season is an event. None more so than our opening concert A New World, featuring the incredible pianist, silver medallist and multiple award-winner of the 2024 Leeds International Piano Competition, Junyan Chen. Conducted by music director Joanna MacGregor, the BPO matches Junyan’s virtuosity in Rachmaninoff’s monumental Concerto No 3 in two other works composed in the wake of the First World War: Bartók’s exciting suite The Miraculous Mandarin and Ravel’s brilliantly orchestrated social commentary La Valse, marking the composer’s 125th birthday (September 28, 2.45pm).

“Opportunities to discover the brightest young talent across classical music are available throughout the season. American-born, critically acclaimed violinist Elena Urioste performs Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s richly lyrical violin concerto in a passionately romantic programme including Mahler’s Symphony No 5 conducted by Ben Gernon (October 19, 2.45pm).

“BPO is thrilled its young horn principal Alexei Watkins will perform alongside tenor Mark Padmore. Composed for Britten’s life-partner and muse Peter Pears, it celebrates iconic poetry by Tennyson, Keats, Blake and medieval Britten’s Serenade for Tenor, Horn & Strings lyric. Joanna MacGregor conducts a programme that also features Britten’s Young Apollo, MacGregor’s jazzy arrangements of John Dowland and a performance of James MacMillan’s wild, folk-infused Piano Concerto No 2 (November 8, 7.30pm).

“Prize-winning Latvian accordionist Alise Siliņa is the youngest star in this season’s crown, performing Vaclav Trojan’s delightful Fairy Tales Concerto, which includes Czech stories such as The Bleary-Eyed Princess and The Naughty Roundabout. This magical Fairytale Christmas programme also includes Tchaikovsky’s seasonal classic The Nutcracker Suite, Delius’ rarely performed tone poem Eventyr (Once Upon A Time) and De Hartmann’s gorgeous Ukrainian Christmas Carols conducted by Joanna MacGregor (December 7, 2.45pm).

“BPO shares the joy of its traditional festive treat, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, across Sussex this year, with performances in Petworth (December 19, 6pm) and Lewes (December 20, 6pm) added to its annual performances in Brighton’s St George’s Kemptown (December 18, 6pm and 8pm).

“Performing Wynton Marsalis’ wonderful, jazzy trumpet concerto, gifted young Nigerian Scottish trumpeter Aaron Azunda Akugbo takes listeners on a musical journey of the instrument, using no less than seven different trumpet mutes (January 24, 7.30pm).

“BPO’s leader Ruth Rogers performs Pēteris Vasks’ meditation for violin and orchestra Lonely Angel plus Mozart’s joyful Sinfonia Concertante in E Flat major with Romanian violist Sascha Bata. A concert of contrasting emotions also features Bartók’s witty Romanian Folk Dances and Mozart’s dramatic Piano Concerto No 20 in D minor, performed and conducted by Joanna MacGregor (February 22, 2.45pm).

“A very special concert welcoming the spring focuses on John Tavener’s serene and joyful cello concerto The Protecting Veil, led by star cellist Guy Johnston, winner of BBC Musician of the Year and the Classical Brits – a profound journey bringing authenticity and mediation to a secular world. Vaughan Williams’ sublime homage Fantasia on a Theme of Thomas Tallis gives way to Vivaldi’s Seasons – fittingly Spring and Winter – alongside Max Richter’s subtle reworkings from his hit album Vivaldi Recomposed (March 29, 2.45pm).

“The season culminates in Sounds of Brazil, a musical carnival for young people designed to show off the BPO in every way possible. Following Britten’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra, we unleash a new concerto for piano and percussion composed and conducted by Joanna MacGregor for the incredible Brazilian percussionist Adriano Adewale, who flies in especially from Sāo Paulo(April 18, 6pm).”

Tickets are available via the Brighton Dome box office brightondome.org, Brighton Dome Ticket office 01273 709 709, or in person at Church Street, Brighton BN1 1UE.