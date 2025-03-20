Brighton poet and author Robert Hamberger is Chichester Open Mic Poetry guest

Brighton-based poet and author Robert Hamberger is the headline guest at the New Park Centre in Chichester for the latest Open Mic Poetry session on Wednesday, March 26 at 7.30pm.

Chichester-area poets will gather to share their new poems and also be inspired by a visiting guest writer.

Robert’s books include the poetry collection Nude Against a Rock and a prose memoir A Length of Road, which follows his journey retracing the steps of the Northamptonshire poet John Clare along the Great North Road.

Open Mic organiser Barry Smith said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Robert to Chichester. He has a background in social work in the Midlands, where he facilitated many writing workshops and edited several anthologies. He has been shortlisted and highly commended for Forward prizes, appearing in the Forward Book of Poetry 2020. He has been awarded a Hawthornden Fellowship and his poetry has been featured as the Guardian Poem of the Week and in British, American, Irish and Japanese anthologies.

“Robert has published six poetry pamphlets and five full-length collections. Blue Wallpaper (Waterloo Press) was shortlisted for the 2020 Polari Prize. His prose memoir with poems A Length of Road: finding myself in the footsteps of John Clare was published by John Murray in 2021.”

Barry added: “Nude Against A Rock, Robert Hamberger’s exciting new collection, is a love song for the threatened world. There is a thematic widening of the lens that connects intimacy, home and family to other countries and porous borders. The critics have been warm in their praise for Robert’s writing.

“Robert’s poetry has featured on BBC Radio 4, in the Observer, the Gay Times, the Spectator and the London Magazine amongst many other notable platforms.”

Robert said: “I’ve been pleased to feature in anthologies including Collective Brightness: LGBTIQ Poets on Faith, Religion and Spirituality (USA, 2011), Divining Divas: 100 Gay Men on Their Muses (USA, 2012), and Queer In Brighton (UK, 2014). I was first prizewinner in Chroma’s International Queer Writing Competition in 2006.’

Barry added: “After Robert’s readings, local poets will have the chance to share the spotlight as they read their own new poems. Those wishing to read just sign up on the door to get a five-minute slot. Poetry in any style and on all subjects is welcome. We’re constantly delighted by the range and quality of the writing presented at the open mic. Visiting writers often remark on the high quality of the poems written by our local poets. And our audiences are always supportive, so newcomers can be sure of a warm response. It all adds up to a stimulating evening. bringing great new poetry to the city.”

For further information see www.sdpf.org.uk

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, March 26, 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester, PO19 7XY. Entrance £5 on the door.