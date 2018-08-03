Brighton Pride 2018 live blog

It has been a year in the making but Brighton Pride 2018 is finally here and the anticipation and excitement is at fever pitch.

In this live blog we have included everything you need to know about Brighton Pride plus we have pictures, videos and tweets from the lead-up and from the day. All you need to do is keep refreshing the page to see the updates. If you have pictures and videos you want to send in please email them to copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk Also we will searching Twitter for the best tweets so make sure you use the hashtags #BrightonPride #Pride2018 and #BrightonPride2018.