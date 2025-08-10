Brighton residency will lead to debut album for Kymara

Brighton band Kymara will be making choices for their debut album as they play a four-date residency in the city this summer into September.

Kymara, who leads the band, and the rest of the band have been busy writing the songs that they will be testing across the residency. And they're expecting the songs to develop and grow as they play them across the weeks. The idea is to try the new material alongside some of the older songs.

“Each night will feature a different support act, special guests joining us on stage, and a DJ set to close the evening so every week will be something a bit different.”

The dates are August 22, August 29, September 5 and September 12, doors opening at 8pm at Casablanca Upstairs, Brighton.

“We’ve toured with Rag’n’Bone Man and Jordan Mackampa and supported artists like Corinne Bailey Rae and Roy Ayers so this residency feels like a special moment to bring it all back home to Brighton where we’re based and have played so many shows over the years.

“I started the band six years ago. I wanted to write my own songs and over the years we've had a lot of different people that have wanted to be involved in the project and have stayed and become part of it all. We go from being eight people to sometimes 12 people on stage. Our guitarist that I started writing with moved to Paris but when he comes back to Brighton, every time he joins in and will maybe be part of the residency. It is all quite fluid.

“We have been writing our debut album which is the reason for doing this. We want to try the new material. For a long time I was thinking that we are not ready to write an album, that I am not there yet or that we are not there yet but then I just thought ‘I want to get my music out there!’ So for the last three or four months we've been writing. We've been writing as a band and I've been writing on my own. We've got about 15 songs and we'll just see how they land. I would think for the album we would want maybe ten or 11 maximum. Some of the songs just need a little bit more working on.

“We are going to do a show every week for four weeks. It's something I have been wanting to do for a long time but now we've got the new songs it is just perfect. I'm hoping that we'll get some of the same people back each time but with the special guests we've got, we will probably also get a different audience each time as well. We just want to see how the songs land and if maybe one of them doesn't work quite so well live then we will be able to change it up. We will have a different vibe every week.

“I'm hoping it is all going to tell us that we are doing the right thing. We want to be able to feel that the songs are sitting well with us and also sitting well with the audience.”

The band is hoping to record the album later this year and would be looking perhaps to release it in February or March next year.

As for the music: “It is very soulful music. There is an old-school feel to it. Before, I was thinking I needed to sound new but now I am just embracing the Motown and the soul and the blues and the things that I love.”