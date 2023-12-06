Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust brings festive joy to Hailsham Christmas Market

This festive season, the Hailsham Christmas Market is set to be even more special as the Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust joins the festivities with their charming greyhounds. On December 9th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to meet these loveable dogs and learn more about the wonderful work of the trust and even try their luck at our exciting Tombola.

The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust, dedicated to the welfare and rehoming of retired greyhounds, is bringing a touch of canine magic to the Christmas Market. Visitors can expect a delightful experience as greyhounds, with their gentle nature and elegant presence, take centre stage. The trust's volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and share insights into the lives of these remarkable dogs. Additionally, don't miss the chance to win prizes at our Tombola stall, adding an extra layer of excitement to your visit.

Festive Delights Await at Hailsham Christmas Market

In addition to the greyhound encounter, the Hailsham Christmas Market promises a festive atmosphere that the whole family will enjoy. The town centre will be full of stalls offering a variety of goods, including fine foods, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery, and a selection of festive refreshments.

Millie

Enchanting Performances and Santa's Arrival

Santa and his Sleigh, courtesy of the Hailsham Rotary Club, will be making a special appearance, spreading festive cheer and capturing the imaginations of children and adults alike. The market will be filled with the lively sounds of live music, thanks to The Sussex Stompers. For those who appreciate the traditional spirit of Christmas, the Hailsham Choral Society will be leading carol singing in Vicarage Field.

To add a touch of culture to the festivities, Wealden Brass will be hosting a free concert at Hailsham Parish Church at 2:30 pm. It's an opportunity for attendees to relax and immerse themselves in the festive spirit. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting live throughout the day. Tune in to catch the lively atmosphere, interviews, and updates on the market and other activities.

Join Us for Furry Friends and Festive Fun

Hailsham Christmas Market

Join us for a day filled with furry friends, festive delights, and the heartwarming spirit of the festive season. Come and stop by to say hello! The Brighton Retired Greyhound Trust looks forward to sharing the joy of greyhound companionship, providing information on adoption, and, most importantly, helping these beautiful animals find their forever homes.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 9th December 2023

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Location: Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 2AE