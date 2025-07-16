It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity as Brighton Theatre Group presents the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables – Let The People Sing!

The company, which boasts credits including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang 2019, Shrek 2022, Oliver! 2024 and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory 2025, will be in action at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday, August 13-Saturday, August 23, with Michael Burnie directing.

“I have done the youth version twice before,” Michael said. “I did it 21 years ago with a different company, and then 12 years ago with Brighton Theatre Group we did the schools edition but the full adult version never been released before, and I thought it was never going to be released for adults but then we received a telephone call from the company that we apply to for musicals to get the licensing. We got a phone call from them saying that Les Mis was going to be 40 years old in 2025 and that Cameron Mackintosh’s idea was to choose 11 societies throughout the UK to perform the full adult version. It would never happen again but we were asked if we wanted to be one of the 11. We were just about to do Oliver! when we found out and we had to keep it top secret. We didn't know a lot about it. We just knew that in 2025 we would be able to do it and we were thrilled.

“They wanted us to put our concept forward. They didn't want a copy of the London production but also we were not allowed to add anything or change anything. It has to be note for note. But it was for us to put our spin on it. We also had to send our CVs, and the musical director had to go to London to work with the London team. They were really strict. They didn't want to release it to a group that would damage it or would not do a good version.

“So for our concept, I really wanted to go back to Victor Hugo's book. I read the novel 12 years ago and there was so much in it, different things about the characters and the situations, so I reread it and that was the basis of our concept, going back to the book.”

Inevitably the auditions attracted huge numbers of people: “We had about 400 people audition for us. And we did it in three rounds. We saw everyone in round one and then you went to round two if we liked you and then one of Cameron Mackintosh’s people came down for the third round. For that last round we recalled about six Jean Valjeans and about five or six Javerts, and so we cast the show. In fact we have got two Jean Valjeans that are going to share the role.”

Inevitably it's a huge company, in total about 86 people including two groups of children; for each performance there will be something like 72 people involved: “Everyone realised that they would never get the chance to do this again and just so much wanted to be part of it. Everyone realised it was a once in a lifetime experience.”

And the icing on the cake is that they will take it, alongside the other groups, to the Albert Hall in November as part of the Royal Variety Performance: “We don't know the logistics yet but we know that it's going to happen.”