Brighton tree planting to honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

New trees will be planted in Brighton & Hove in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

CPRE Sussex, Trees for Cities, BELTA volunteers and Brighton & Hove City Council tree experts at a planting to mark The Queen’s jubilee earlier this year

Half a million pounds of additional national funding for the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) tree planting initiative was announced by Defra on Friday (December 2).

A successful bid by CPRE Sussex and Brighton Permaculture Trust will see some of that money used to plant new trees in Woodingdean.

Jenni Cresswell, Plant Your Postcode manager for CPRE Sussex, said: “Greening our urban landscape is vital in the face of climate change and unpredictable futures.

"Factors such as flooding, urban heat and air pollution can all be tackled through tree planting.”

The funds announced this week will extend the Forgotten Places programme led by Trees for Cities which saw CPRE Sussex plant more than 100 trees in Brighton last winter.

The new planting will also see the existing partnership between CPRE Sussex and Brighton and Hove City Council expand to include Brighton

Permaculture trust – a specialist partner in orchard trees.

Both charities and the council will be working together to plant trees this winter and continue work to halt the decline of tree canopy in the city.

Jenni, who is also a community orchard development worker for Brighton Permaculture Trust, said: “We are pleased to be included in this project to enable us to plant even more fruit and nut trees in areas most in need.

"Helping communities to grow their own local, secure food by planting fruit and nut trees is vital to future proofing our green spaces.”

Nationally, the funding announced on Friday will allow thousands of new trees to be planted by Queen’s Green Canopy partners including Trees for Cities, The Tree Council, The Conservation Volunteers and Earthwatch.

Chief executive officer of The Queen’s Green Canopy Dan Rex said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is proud to be working with Defra and delivery partners to continue our programme of nationwide tree planting to honour the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and build a greener environment for generations to come.

