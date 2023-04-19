Brighton writing school opens for enrolment

The Creative Writing Programme, the leading independent centre for creative writing teaching in the south-east of England, is now open for enrolment for October 2023.

Kemptown Bookshop, where the face-to-face courses are held

Students can choose from blended (a mix of face-to-face and online teaching) and online courses in Creative Writing, Creative Non-Fiction (biography, autobiography, travel and life-writing), Poetry and Advanced Writing.

Whether you want to write a novel, poetry, short story, a memoir, biography or a mix of these genres, the CWP’s part-time, two-year and one-year university-level programmes can make that aspiration a reality. The courses help students get to grips with the craft of writing and provide the support and structure to help them finally get their writing on the page.

Many of the course’s alumni have since secured publishing deals and are now successful authors.

To try out the courses before committing, students can attend a taster day which costs just £10.

In-person taster sessions for the Creative Writing Programme take place at Kemptown Bookshop (91 St George’s Road, Brighton BN1 2EE): Tuesday 4th July/ 6.30-8pm Saturday 15th July/ 10-11.30am Saturday 9th September/ 10-11.30am Tuesday 12th September/ 6.30-8pm

Online taster sessions for the Creative Non-Fiction Programme (memoir, autobiography, travel writing etc) take place on: Saturday 15th July/ 10-11.30am Saturday 9th September/ 10-11.30am To sign up now for the courses starting in October 2023, visit www.creativewritingprogramme.org.uk

The Creative Writing Programme is the leading independent centre for creative writing teaching in the south-east of England. Until 2012, it was part of the University of Sussex where its founder Dr Mark Slater ran a highly-successful course. Following the introduction of university fees, together with Mark’s own belief that to teach creative writing effectively you need a more holistic and less theoretical approach, the course became independent.

Now more than 200 writers take one and two-year courses in creative writing, creative non-fiction and poetry both online and in person at Kemptown Bookshop in Brighton. The teaching focuses on the writer's creativity, the actual creative process of narrative construction and on the embodied experience of reading.

The course is jointly run by founder Dr Mark Slater and alumna Cathy Hayward who was offered a publishing deal shortly after finishing the course in 2017. Cathy also runs Kemptown Bookshop where many of the face-to-face courses are held.