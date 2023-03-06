Brighton's Churchill Square shopping centre introduces Changing Places facilities

Churchill Square has added a ‘Changing Places’ facility to its restrooms, making them accessible to more of Brighton’s shoppers. The fully accessible room forms part of a recent refurbishment of the main customer toilets at the shopping centre, which are now open to the public.

Churchill Square's refurbished restrooms including a new Changing Places facility

Changing Places toilets provide a sanitary space for people with multiple and complex disabilities who have one or two assistants with them. While standard accessible toilets meet the needs of some disabled people, for many who need personal assistance to use the toilet or to change pads, they are just not suitable.

Certified Changing Places toilets, like the one now available in Churchill Square, must have the right equipment, including a changing bench and a hoist, which can help people with profound and multiple learning disabilities, spinal injuries and people living with stroke.

The new Changing Places room is located next to Churchill Square’s main toilets between the Clarks and Pandora stores and forms part of a full refurbishment of the facilities. As well as a redesign and update, the area now includes a separate inclusive non-gender toilet, and a new multi-faith prayer room.

Churchill Square’s smallest shoppers have also been considered with revamped baby-changing areas including a family cubicle and feeding rooms which now have a privacy area. Other changes have also been made to incorporate seating along the corridor with handy phone charging points.

Churchill Square Centre Director, Mark Buchanan-Smith, said “We know how vital the facilities in Churchill Square are to our shoppers and the local community so, following customer feedback, they have been redesigned and refurbished to help ensure that all of our customers’ needs have been addressed.

