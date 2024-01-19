Brighton’s new ‘Great Master’ offers free self defence course

With celebrities including Robert Downey Jr, Jennifer Aniston, Barack Obama, Keanu Reeves and Khloe Kardashian now showing off their martial arts skills, people in the Brighton area might like to give Ninjutsu a go

A Brighton-based Ninjutsu teacher, who recently achieved the status of 'Great Master', is offering a free training session for anyone interested in learning the martial art.

Jake Sharpstone, 58, has been practising martial arts since childhood, and is one of the region's foremost experts in Ninjutsu, a traditional Japanese combat system.

Sharpstone has been practising martial arts since childhood and now runs Bujinkan Brighton Dojo, a martial arts club based at the Yellowave Beach Sports venue on Brighton seafront.

Sharpstone gained a black belt in Judo as a teenager in 1981. In 1989, he began learning Ninjutsu. After many years of practice and study, as well as annual trips to Japan, Sharpstone was recently awarded the status of ‘Dai-Shihan’ which literally means ’Great Master’ in Japanese.

Sharpstone was awarded this status by Soke Maasaki Hatsumi, the Grandmaster and head of the organisation, known as the Bujinkan.

He is now one of just a handful of Britons to reach the status and the only one living in East Sussex. The vast majority of the Bujinkan's Ninjutsu masters reside in Japan.

“Ninjutsu has been a major part of my life for many years,” said Sharpstone, “so to achieve this status, means a great deal to me’’.

“I’ve met the Grandmaster on many occasions and have great respect for him.”

To celebrate his new status and to enable the martial arts to reach a wider audience, Sharpstone is offering a free class to all comers later this month.

“Ninjutsu is not a sport, and you don’t have to want to be a fighter to do it,” added Sharpstone.

“The martial art has many meditative and philosophical aspects. it is also an excellent way to improve fitness, flexibility and health.’’

“Of course, it is also an excellent form of self-defence, and in somewhat troubling times being able to defend yourself, and just the knowledge that you are able to defend yourself, can lead to a better state of mind.”

The free session will take place at Yellowave Beach Sports centre on Madeira Drive, Brighton on Tuesday January 30th