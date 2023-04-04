Brighton's Preston Park parkrun to celebrate its 10th birthday this month

Preston Park parkrun will celebrate its 10th birthday on Saturday April 15. Starting at 9am from outside the Chalet Café in Preston Park, as usual, the day will be particularly special because we will be welcoming Councillor Lizzie Deane, the Mayor of Brighton and Hove to share it with us and shout 3-2-1-Go!

Submitted article

In the last 10 years, Preston park parkrun has been run 440 times, with 18,882 different people completing 167,574 parkruns.

The event was the second parkrun to be set up in Brighton by local people. It has grown from 276 runners at its first event in 2013, to an average of 380 every week, but often, many more.

Events are organised entirely by volunteers, who even turn up on Christmas Day to host a run. This festive treat can attract over 600 people, many in fancy dress who enjoy a sociable parkrun before sitting down to their Christmas lunch. Parkrun is a free, community event where you can walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate. parkrun is 5k long and takes place every Saturday morning.

Event Co-Director Adam Penwarden said: “Parkrun is positive, welcoming and inclusive, there is no time limit and no one finishes last. Everyone is welcome to come along and have a go. You are guaranteed a warm welcome, and we are really lucky to have the fabulous Chalet Café in Preston Park as our base.

"When we say that everyone is welcome, we really mean it. Whether people volunteer, walk, jog or run they are welcomed with open arms. There is no time limit at parkrun, and we particularly welcome people who want to walk with us.

"Walking is a great way of soaking up the parkrun atmosphere, getting the opportunity to chat to people, being active and is something that whole families or friendship groups can do together. It’s also one of the best entry points into parkrun, especially for those who may be taking their first steps towards healthier and happier lifestyles.