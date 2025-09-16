Brigitte Beraha and Ant Law bring new album to Brighton

Ensconced offers a new collaboration initiated during the pandemic years between Milan-born British/Turkish vocalist and lyricist Brigitte Beraha and UK guitarist/composer Ant Law.

They play All Saints, Hove on September 25.

“It was a really interesting time during the pandemic in some ways,” says Ant, “and for once I had some time to put some new and exciting things together. I had been listening to Brigitte in one form or another for years and I just approached her and said how do you feel about putting lyrics to these melodies and she said yes. And you could hear that fantastic clarity of her sound even in the little voice notes that she was sending me, and I realised it was a good idea. I thought she might say ‘Who the hell are you!’ But she was up for it and she sent it through some beautiful words to the music. And we realised that we had an album’s worth of material and we released that. It is out there and is called Ensconced but what we're finding is so lovely now that we are performing it is the fun that you can have by doing things differently to the way you did them on the album version. Brigitte is a proper improviser in terms of jazz style and also free improvisation and she is totally fearless. We're going into gigs and taking lots of chances and it has been really warmly received.”

Brigitte agrees: “It has been really exciting. I knew about Ant. I had seen him play and heard his music before, and when he approached me to write these lyrics, I delved deeper into his original music which I thought was just so beautiful. It's intricate but it is also beautifully melodic. And I just felt it was quite easy to write lyrics to that music. It might have a just a title to get me started but really the music came first and the lyrics were written after that and as Ant says we had an album’s worth of material which we recorded. I'm really happy with the album. And the lovely thing is that it feels like we have not finished. There is more to tell. I think there will be another album fairly soon. But this first album stands like a nice moment in time.”

Ant added: “In a way it is very simple. You write the music and you develop it in front of an audience and then you record it. But we've now got new pieces that are filtering through.”

Brigitte said: “We both work really hard at what we do. We're both really passionate about making music and about improvising and coming together through our own experiences and making something that is hopefully magical. It is simple but it feels fresh for me and the audiences seem to be really on board with us. It feels very affirming.”

The six originals on the album are bookended by re-imaginings of two standards – A Kiss To Build A Dream On made famous by Louis Armstrong and Bernstein’s Some Other Time.

Ant said: “It’s incredibly rare for me to play the acoustic steel-strung guitar, but that instrument is at the centre of this album, alongside Brigitte’s voice. It’s also unusual for me to collaborate with vocalists/lyricists and I am amazed at the depth and colour Brigitte’s poetry has brought to this music.”