Bring your heirlooms to special valuation day with celebrity antiques expert

Have you been wondering what those family heirlooms gathering dust in the attic could be worth? Now is your chance to find out, as TV’s very own antiques expert Charles Hanson is inviting East Sussex residents to a special Valuation Day in Five Ashes, on Thursday August 3, all in aid of Hospice in the Weald.

Whether it’s a family heirloom or a treasure found at your local charity shop, discover its secrets and value with Charles, supported by fellow antiques expert Stephanie Connell.

It all takes place from 10am-4pm, set in the beautiful countryside surrounds of Cottage Hospice, where visitors will have the chance to enjoy tea, coffee and cake, as well as seeing what others have brought along. Once an item has been valued, there will also be the option to auction the item/s at a later date with Hanson’s Auctioneers in Tunbridge Wells, and you can choose to donate some or all proceeds to Hospice in the Weald, but this is not required.

Beginning his career at Christie’s, London, before launching Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire, London, Oxford and Kent, Charles is a familiar face on several well-known TV antiques shows.

Charles said: “Whether it’s jewellery, medals, memorabilia or antiques, we will be here in the beautiful surroundings of Cottage Hospice to see everything you have to share and hear the wonderful stories behind your treasured items. I’ve always loved antiques and am passionate about supporting charities. The day will be even more special as it’s all in aid of Hospice in the Weald which provides incredible free care and support for adults and children living with a terminal or life-threatening illness.”

George Gills, Relationship Fundraising Executive at Hospice in the Weald, said: “We are so excited to be welcoming Charles Hanson and Steph Connell for this special event at Cottage Hospice. The day will be a must for anyone interested in antiques, not to mention the many keen bargain hunters who visit our charity shops to find their own treasures and collectables. We look forward to welcoming you all - be sure to book your slot so you don’t miss out.”

Hospice in the Weald provides free hospice care for everyone in East Sussex and west Kent, from children and their parents to adults and their families. Independent to the NHS, the Hospice needs to raise £8 million each year.

Visit the Hospice’s website to purchase a ticket, available for allocated time slots throughout the day. Tickets are priced at £20 for up to five items.

Cottage Hospice nestles in the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty

For those who fancy coming simply to watch the treasures being valued and enjoy the surroundings, tickets are available at £5 each, via the Hospice’s website.