Bringing Jekyll & Hyde to the stage in Chichester

James Etheridge directs CAOS Musical Productions for the first time as they bring Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical to the stage at Westbourne House, just outside Chichester, from February 19-22.

His CAOS debut (tickets on https://www.caosmusicalproductions.co.uk/) is a show he remembers seeing around 20 years ago in Eastbourne.

“I know someone who is a member of CAOS and they were looking for directors for this particular show which was coming up. And it's a show that I love. What makes this such a great show is the depth and also the themes that run throughout. It is looking at themes such as duality and morality and the boundaries of human nature. There is good and evil in all of us and it's about how we deal with that. And those themes are still really relevant today. And there are some soaring songs in the show. That's what I loved about it and what I still love about it. It's got a great, great score. It's a dark gothic horror musical about murder and love and passion. What more could you possibly want!”

And part of the fascination is that you could see it all in terms of mental health, something which we are so much more open about now: “Dr Jekyll is basically a scientist desperate for a cure for his father's mental illness but even he has signs of that within himself. He is engaged to Emma who is from a superior class but he still goes to The Red Rat which is the complete opposite and there he falls for a prostitute. He has this fight between good and evil within himself and then of course he has his alter ego Edward Hyde who is full on outrageous – and there are murders throughout the second act of the show. And I think it's important that you should be able to relate to why Edward Hyde commits these murders. His killings are on the Board of Governors who stop Dr Jekyll from doing the research that he wants to do.

“It is a big epic musical and it is Dr Jekyll that holds the piece together but the vision I have got it is that it is very much an ensemble piece. You've got your principals but you've also got the ensemble who are on the stage all the time, depicting society and lurking in the shadows as well as being part of the action, and I also wanted an immersive aspect to the show.”

With cabaret seating you might in fact find yourself, if you want to, sitting in The Red Rat: “You can actually be within the action. I'm not just using the stage. I'm looking at the whole space that we've got to work with because I really do think that this is a show that lends itself to being immersive.”

James is loving working with CAOS: “They are young and fresh. They are really eager and they're really passionate about the shows that they do. I'm finding working with them really easy, and it's really nice to be able to work with new faces.

“My first big show that I did was 2011, I think, and it was The Wizard of Oz at the Capitol in Horsham. And that was working with lots of children and teenagers and adults and a real-life Toto. Since then I have done smaller things. And now this is a really big task to get your head around working with a lot of people once again but it's good for keeping the brain going!”