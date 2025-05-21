Bringing Little Mix's greatest hits to West Sussex

Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show mixes great hits and girl power as it heads to the Chequer Mead Theatre, East Grinstead on May 31.

Joy Brenugat, who has been with the band for the past three of its seven years, is promising huge fun, an important message of acceptance and a sense of liberation.

“They were changing the team and I auditioned for them. They had a big dance call and I remember looking at all these amazing dancers. I thought there was no way that I was going to get through to the next stage. So when it came to the singing I didn't think there was much chance at all for me so I just had a really good time with the panel. I remember twerking against the wall and it is all a bit of a blur but I got the job. It was just a dream come true for me to be in a girl band. Every singer wants to be in the Spice Girls or the Sugababes. And the lovely thing was when I started, I really had an understanding of just what a lovely group of people they were to be with in this group. But also the shows are just so uplifting and fun and really strong on girl power.

“Girl power is so important. It is maybe more important than ever. I was talking to the girls on the last tour and I was bullied as a kid. And because of that I tended to be scared of other girls and that's just not how it should be. I had a lot of therapy and a lot of denial but doing this with these girls is something that's very healing. It's just so important. This is a show that says it's alright to be you. It's OK to be you. It's OK to be big and it's OK to be loud, and it's really important for girls to hear. And hopefully we have a lot of mums that come along as well, the older ladies and maybe it is healing for them as well. The show is such a liberating thing. The girls are showing their vulnerability and it's real and we just really get the audience involved.”

And there will be a few chaps there as well, and not necessarily chaps who have been dragged along by their ladies: “And it is lovely. You can see them mouthing the words.”

And that's the point the music gets everyone going. You can expect Little Mix's greatest hits including Black Magic, Secret Love Song, Power and the song that gives them their name, Woman Like Me.

“Everyone knows the songs, and you just can't help but shimmy. The songs are very catchy and they are great fun.”

And with Little Mix no longer around: “We are carrying the baton!”

Woman Like Me: The Little Mix Show generally tours three times a year in fairly quick succession, February, April and May. For the rest of the year Joy teaches singing, dance and drama to children.