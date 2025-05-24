Britain’s "biggest Doctor Who gathering in 2025" heads to Hastings

The first Hastings Comic Con takes place on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15.

Spokeswoman Kate Gordon said: “Organised by the Guildhall Trust, the producers of the well-established and popular Portsmouth Comic Con, the two-day event will be packed full of activities and attractions for grown-up geeks and kids of all ages, including comic artists, panel and workshops, a wand battle workshop, cosplay parades, paint and take workshops and more.

“Sophia Myles – best known for her roles as Lady Penelope in Thunderbirds, Erika in Underworld, and Madame de Pompadour in the Doctor Who episode The Girl in the Fireplace – has been revealed as the final addition to the star-studded line-up.

“Sophia will be making a special appearance at the event, making Hastings Comic Con home to Britain’s biggest Doctor Who gathering in 2025! The previously announced Doctor Who stars joining Sophia are: Sylvester McCoy, the seventh Doctor in Doctor Who and Radagast the Brown in The Hobbit film trilogy; Peter Davison, best known for his tenure as the fifth Doctor, as well as being one of Britain's most recognisable actors (appearing Saturday 14 June only); British actor Colin Baker who was universally loved as the flamboyant sixth incarnation of The Doctor (appearing Sunday 15 June only); and Nicola Bryant, who played Peri Brown, companion to both the fifth and sixth Doctors. These iconic stars will offer exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and autograph sessions to the Con’s visitors.

“Hastings Comic Con promises an unforgettable weekend packed with activities for fans of all ages, including Artists Alley, where visitors will be able to meet with renowned comic artists and writers from all over the world who have worked on titles such as The Beano and The Dandy, and comics for DC Comics, Marvel Comics and more, with unique merchandise and artwork on offer. There will also be a range of panels and workshops, offering interactive sessions with the comic guests, covering a range of pop culture topics, plus comic drawing workshops – ideal for budding artists.

“There will be an opportunity to participate in a wand battle workshop with actor Jon Campling, who played a Death Eater in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2. Visitors will also be able to create their own sonic screwdriver and Harry Potter wand out of recycled materials with Lawn of the Dead.

“In the Cosplay zone, Sussex Cosplay Alliance will encourage visitors to join in the daily children and adult cosplay parades to celebrate fans’ creativity, while immersive Star Wars and Ghostbuster experiences – from Southend-on-Sea and the Joker Squad respectively – will allow visitors to immerse themselves in both film franchises with a host of props and characters.

“At the Paint & Take workshop, you’ll be able to paint your own miniature mystical figurine with Everstromn Hobbies and take it home. You’ll also be able to enjoy retro gaming with Game Over’s classic arcade games like Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Ninja Turtles, and Street Fighter.

“With traders, workshops, panels and games, there’s plenty to take in at Hastings Comic Con – the perfect fun and affordable day out. Tickets are on sale, priced between £1 and £14, with concession tickets also available. Each day features timed entry sessions to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all. For tickets and more information, visit hastingscomiccon.com.”