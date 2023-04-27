British author, artist and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy joins stellar line up at Goodwoof

Goodwood is thrilled to confirm that British author, artist and filmmaker Charlie Mackesy will join dog lovers and owners - and their four-legged friends - at Goodwoof presented by MARS Petcare, this May.

Charlie Mackesy.

Best known for the ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’, Mackesy recently took home the Academy Award for the animated short film adaptation of the much-loved book, just weeks after winning the BAFTA for the same film.

Goodwoof, which returns for its second year on Saturday 20 and Sunday 21 May, celebrates all things canine and offers a superb day out for dog fans of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing on the Sunday of the event, Mackesy – joined by his dog Barney – will proudly headline the family-friendly Literary Corner. A cosy and welcoming space, the Literary Corner will host a number of well-known faces over the weekend as they read extracts, tell stories and chat with the audience.

James Middleton at Goodwoof 2022 on the Babboe Cargobike.

In addition, Mackesy has joined forces with entrepreneur and Pets As Therapy ambassador, James Middleton, to paint a bespoke Babboe bike, which Middleton famously rode around the Goodwoof site in 2022. Ahead the event, Mackesy is currently working on a special design that will be on view on the Sunday, before being sold in the Bonhams auction to raise funds for the charity partner, Pets As Therapy. Kindly donated by Babboe, customers will be able to see the bike up close on the day and take up the opportunity to have a photo alongside it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Middleton said: “I can’t wait to return to Goodwoof next month. Last year’s event was spectacular, with so much to see and get involved with, whether you came with or without a dog. For me, Charlie’s infamous ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse’ highlights the unique bond between humans and animals, which aligns perfectly with this year’s charity Pets As Therapy, who work to promote the important role dogs and animals can play in our lives. It’s wonderful that Charlie will be adding his work to a Babboe bike and I can’t wait to showcase the bike at Goodwoof together.”

The Duke of Richmond said: “We are honoured that Charlie will be joining us at Goodwoof to celebrate our shared love of animals in a few weeks’ time. It is such a privilege to have him join us in the Literary Corner. We also can’t wait to see the special designs he adds to a Babboe bike with James, who is a valued friend of the event; it is a wonderful collaboration that will help us raise awareness of Pets As Therapy.”