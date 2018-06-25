British Empire Medals for ‘devoted service’ in East Sussex

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, attended a special investiture ceremony at Lewes Town Hall to award British Empire Medals (BEM) on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen to three special county volunteers.

Those receiving their BEM were: Ms Heather Mealing, of North Chailey, for services to people with disabilities and their carers in Leeds and Sussex; Colin John Moore, of Uckfield, for services to music in East Sussex; and Mrs Joanna Tindall, of Mayfield, for voluntary service to the Pony Club.

Speaking after the ceremony the Lord Lieutenant said: “It is always a pleasure to recognise volunteers who do so much for our county.

“These are three special individuals who have given many years devoted service to our county and I am so pleased they have been nationally recognised for their contribution.”