British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site partners with Moat Breastfeeding Group to support community
and live on Freeview channel 276
Moat Breastfeeding Group was founded in 2019 in response to the urgent need for breastfeeding support within the community.
With pressure on NHS servicesand the closure of services due to lockdowns during Covid, the group has been a lifeline for mothers seeking guidance and camaraderie on their breastfeeding journeys.
As the only all year-round weekly breastfeeding support group in the region, Moat Breastfeeding Group has become an essential support network for new mothers navigating the challenges of breastfeeding.
Recognising the importance of this invaluable resource, British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site has committed to providing financial support to the Moat Breastfeeding Group.
The funding will directly contribute to the group's operational costs, ensuring that it remains free and accessible to all, regardless of economic status. The partnership aims to bolster the group's efforts in offering professional guidance through an International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant, providing a safe space for emotional support, and fostering a sense of community among parents.
"We are thrilled to join hands with Moat Breastfeeding Group and contribute to the well-being of our local community," said Tanya Young, Plant Manager at British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site.
"The work that the group does aligns perfectly with our values of supporting our neighbours and enhancing the quality of life for those closest to us. We are committed to making a positive impact and are excited to see the continued growth and success of Moat Breastfeeding Group."
The partnership between British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site and Moat Breastfeeding Group highlights the significance of community collaboration in addressing critical needs.
Breastfeeding plays a crucial role in the health of both infants and mothers, and Moat Breastfeeding Group's dedication to providing comprehensive support directly contributes to better health outcomes and emotional wellbeing.
"Moat Breastfeeding Group is incredibly grateful for the support from British Gypsum's Robertsbridge site," said Nicola Moat, Founder of Moat Breastfeeding Group.
"This partnership will allow us to expand our reach to those in areas where breastfeeding rates are low. The generous donation will help secure the future of our groups, providing essential support to mothers and families in need."
For more information about Moat Breastfeeding Group and their initiatives, please visit their Facebook page https://bit.ly/456LVpS.
To learn more about British Gypsum and their commitment to community engagement, please visit https://bit.ly/3qkyq70.