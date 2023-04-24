Edit Account-Sign Out
Broadfield postmaster pulls out the stops to celebrate King's Coronation

Award-winning Broadfield Postmaster Raj Nayi really cares about his community, and he loves to celebrate Royal occasions with his customers.

By Sheila TapsterContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:35 BST
Coronation tree wrap outside Broadfield Post OfficeCoronation tree wrap outside Broadfield Post Office
For the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee he sponsored a big community get-together at Broadfield Community centre for an unforgettable celebration. However, for the Coronation all the rooms are fully booked, but he undeterred.

Raj, who has been Postmaster for Broadfield for 17 years, has decided to host an event on the large, paved, area outside his Post Office and newsagents at Broadfield Barton, Crawley, RH11 9BA.

The outside area of the parade of shops is already full-decorated for the Coronation thanks to his talented and creative customers.

Coronation tree wrap outside Broadfield Post OfficeCoronation tree wrap outside Broadfield Post Office
Raj and his family also own Broadfield Home Care store, which is next door, which among the varied hardware store, also sells a wide range of wools. He provided free materials to a team of customers to make Royal decorations.

The nimble knitters and clever crocheters have been busy with their craft. There is an ornate post box topper decorated with a crown and an orb. There are also three trees wrapped with Coronation messages, which are all very eye-catching. The shop window is also decorated with lots of flags, bunting and red, white and blue decorations.

Postmaster, Raj Nayi, said: “All of the decorations bring a smile to the faces of passers by and customers. I really want thank June Burke who have been very busy over the past few months to knit and crochet these wonderful decorations. This is a tight-knit community! I am looking to celebrate the Coronation with my customers with a street party outside my shops.”

Broadfield Post Office has won various awards over the year including Best Community Post Office in the UK Award, Star Retailers of the Year Award and was named in the UK’s top 100 independent Retailers in the U.K by Independent Achievers Academy Awards for last 6 Years.

Coronation post box topper outside Broadfield Post OfficeCoronation post box topper outside Broadfield Post Office
Raj’s family owns another Post Office at Heathcote Road, East Grinstead, which they took on two years ago. This branch is run by Milan Vahanaka and Kunal Nayi. This store has also been named at UK’s top 100 independent Retailer in the U.K. by Independent Achievers Academy Awards. Raj and Milan are keen to develop links with this new community too.

