Broadwater Primary School spreads Christmas cheer in the community

Children from Broadwater CE Primary school have been spreading the joys of Christmas this December.

Year 6 children entertaining residents

This week, our Year 6 children have been to carol sing at four care and residential homes across Worthing.

The children sang a mixture of traditional carols and modern worship songs and it was lovely to see the children interact with the residents.

Across the whole school, each class has also been collecting essential toiletries to support the Body Basics appeal from Worthing Foodbank (co-ordinated by Redeemer Church).

Toiletries collections for Worthing Foodbank

Children and their families have donated items for each day of December as part of our 'Reverse Advent' community project; with the donations supporting clients of the Worthing Foodbank at Christmas time.