Broadwater Primary School spreads Christmas cheer in the community

Children from Broadwater CE Primary school have been spreading the joys of Christmas this December.
By Donna PullingContributor
Published 12th Dec 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT
Year 6 children entertaining residents Year 6 children entertaining residents
Year 6 children entertaining residents

This week, our Year 6 children have been to carol sing at four care and residential homes across Worthing.

The children sang a mixture of traditional carols and modern worship songs and it was lovely to see the children interact with the residents.

Across the whole school, each class has also been collecting essential toiletries to support the Body Basics appeal from Worthing Foodbank (co-ordinated by Redeemer Church).

Toiletries collections for Worthing FoodbankToiletries collections for Worthing Foodbank
Toiletries collections for Worthing Foodbank

Children and their families have donated items for each day of December as part of our 'Reverse Advent' community project; with the donations supporting clients of the Worthing Foodbank at Christmas time.

Here are some of the children with their class boxes.

