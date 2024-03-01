BT to hold special events in Sussex to raise awareness of the switch to digital landlines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company will be in the county throughout March to visit communities and talk to customers about how landlines will be changing over the coming years. In addition there will be demonstrations of the new service and products.

An industry-wide shift from analogue to digital landlines will see BT and many other UK telecoms operators provide services over a broadband line, similar to work taking place in many other countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand and Sweden.

This once-in-a-generation upgrade to future-proof the UK’s landlines is essential and will replace technology that is fast becoming obsolete.

Residents will be given the chance to speak with BT advisors and learn more about the change, why it is happening and how it may impact them.

The roadshows form parts of BT’s regional awareness raising approach, with the South East of England the latest area to be visited by advisors. Events taking place across Sussex during March are:

Brighton ( 6th March , 10:00-15:00, Brighthelm Centre, North Road, BN1 1YD)

, 10:00-15:00, Brighthelm Centre, North Road, BN1 1YD) Haywards Heath ( 8th March , 10:00 - 14:00, The Yews Community Centre, RH16 1BJ)

, 10:00 - 14:00, The Yews Community Centre, RH16 1BJ) Hastings ( 19th - 20th March , 10:00 - 16:00 Morrisons Hastings, TN34 1RN)

, 10:00 - 16:00 Morrisons Hastings, TN34 1RN) Eastbourne ( 21st - 22nd March , 10:00 - 16:00, Hillier Garden Centre, BN24 5BS)

, 10:00 - 16:00, Hillier Garden Centre, BN24 5BS) Horsham ( 22nd March , 10:00 - 14:00, Swan Walk Shopping Centre, RH12 1HQ)

, 10:00 - 14:00, Swan Walk Shopping Centre, RH12 1HQ) Worthing ( 25th - 26th March , 10:00 - 16:00, Squires Garden Centre, RH20 3BP)

, 10:00 - 16:00, Squires Garden Centre, RH20 3BP) Chichester ( 27th March , 10:00 - 16:00, Hillier Garden Centre Chichester, PO18 8FL)

, 10:00 - 16:00, Hillier Garden Centre Chichester, PO18 8FL) Crawley (28th March, 10:00 - 16:00, Crawley Garden Centre, RH10 3PD)

Vicky Hicks, Senior Engagement Manager at BT, said: “We will be visiting the area to talk to as many customers as possible about the switch to digital landlines and answer any questions they may have.

“Events will be held across the region so we can make sure our customers are able to meet us face-to-face and learn more about the changes. Those who are ready to make the switch will be supported to do so.

“The landline is here to stay, and for the majority of customers, making the switch simply involves plugging your phone into a broadband router instead of into a wall-mounted phone socket, bringing new benefits such as advanced spam call blocking.

“For almost all customers, moving to Digital Voice will be a simple and free transition with no home installation work required. They’ll still have the same service, and their bills will stay the same. In addition, more than 99 per cent of phone handsets work with Digital Voice and for those that don’t, BT has a range of handsets that customers can order.”

BT is urging customers who feel they may need additional support with the transition or who believe they are vulnerable to get in touch.

It is working closely with Local Authorities and telecare providers to help identify customers with additional needs and those who use telecare devices ahead of the switch.

This will allow the company to ensure that it can put the right support in place for those customers.

It has also signed up to the government’s Charter, which sets in stone its commitment to support vulnerable customers throughout the switch.