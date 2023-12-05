Bumper collection boosts Eastbourne Foodbank warehouse stocks
The annual event was held in the Tesco stores in Lottbridge Drove, Langney, and Hampden Park from Thursday (30 Nov) to Saturday (2 Dec) and resulted in donations totalling 2.77 tons of food and other items.
Eastbourne Foodbank Chief Executive, Howard Wardle, said: "This three day event is always really important for us as we approach the busy festive season and the people of Eastbourne always come up trumps."
He said the level of donations was especially pleasing given the fact that so many people are still struggling with the cost of living crisis. "We're so grateful to everyone who donated and this really will make a huge difference for the hundreds of people we'll be supporting in the coming weeks."
Howard also thanked the Tesco staff at the three stores that played host to the collection and the foodbank volunteers who greeted shoppers over the three days.