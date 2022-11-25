Burgess Hill-based Bluelite Group wins prestigious Made In South East ethical manufacturer award

A Burgess Hill business has won a prestigious regional award recognising the firm’s commitment to minimising its carbon footprint and adopting sustainable practices.

Photo: Lorraine Avery, Managing Director, Bluelite Group, being presented with the award by Robin Simpson, Manufacturing Growth Manager, Oxford Innovation.

Bluelite Group picked up the Sustainable/Ethical Manufacturer category of the Made in the South East Awards at an awards ceremony at The Sofitel, Gatwick.

Bluelite has been at the forefront of vehicle livery design and application for more than 30 years and places sustainability at the core of its operations.

The award recognises a business that has demonstrated the greatest commitment, through its products and processes, to forging a sustainable futur e for their company and region.

Bluelite’s managing director, Lorraine Avery, said: “We have been working hard in partnership with our employees, suppliers and customers, to minimise our carbon footprint and reduce our environmental impact, so we are delighted that all our efforts have been rewarded.

“We’re also very pleased to see that our core markets of publicly funded emergency services fleets are increasingly focused on supply chains contributing to sustainability goals.

“Bluelite is accredited to ISO 14001 for environmental management and we use independent assessors to chart our progress on our sustainability journey; we constantly challenge ourselves to do better.”

In recent years, Bluelite has introduced a number of measures to reduce its environmental impact, including investing in renewable energy generation (solar panels) to reduce its carbon emissions, along with the use of low solvent inks, LED lighting and adoption of electric vehicle service support.