Burgess Hill couple celebrate 60 years of marriage with a special royal message

A Burgess Hill couple recently celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.
Published 27th Oct 2023, 15:26 BST
Ann and Dennis Jones marked a wonderful 60 years of marriage on Thursday, October 12.

The couple received a card from Their Majesties The King and Queen, and celebrated with family and friends, including their daughter Sarah Jones, who arranged all the numerous events to mark the important milestone.

Sarah, who is also from Burgess Hill, is the founder of www.shareyourwishes.co.uk, an online organ donation awareness charity. She has undergone more than 60 operations and received a transplant 17 years ago thanks to a family agreeing to organ donation after the untimely passing of their son.

Ann and Dennis Jones from Burgess Hill celebrate their Diamond Wedding Anniversary with the card from The King and Queen

In her speech Sarah said: “Organ donation is a gift that keeps on giving and it’s only thanks to my donor and their family that I can make such precious memories with my parents. The gift of organ donation is a gift that keeps on giving. It is vital that people share their organ donation decisions with their loved ones just as my donor did with his parents.”

Sarah also paid tribute to the parents of her donor for enabling life to live on in her by agreeing to donation after their son suddenly passed away, and to be able to see her parents mark their anniversary.

The event took place at The Ashdown Park Hotel in Forest Row. The other guests included three of Ann and Dennis’s nieces who were present at the wedding. Sadly Dennis’s best man, his older brother Kenneth, 97, was unwell and not able to attend the event.

