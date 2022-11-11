Burgess Hill Girls help raise £1,875 as part of Children in Need Countryfile Ramble

Burgess Hill Girls walking for Children In Need ramble

Thirteen students at Burgess Hill Girls Prep School and their parents took part in the 5th Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need on October 9.

They all walked ten kilometres around the Knepp Estate near Horsham. Along the route they climbed treehouses, discovered bird hides, old windmills, historic churches used by the Knights Templar, and a family of wild pigs.

“Even though we walked over ten kilometres, it didn’t feel that long or tiring because we were with our friends,” explained Ellie.

“I felt so good when I found out that we raised £1,875 for Children in Need. Having tea and a play in the garden afterwards was a lot of fun!” added Sasha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Burgess Hill Girls Prep Heather Cavanagh said: “At Burgess Hill Girls, physical exercise, supporting others and enjoying the great outdoors are just as important to us as working hard in the classroom. It is fantastic to see students and their families using their weekends to combine all these wonderful things in aid of Children in Need.”