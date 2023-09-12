Burgess Hill Rotary supports the charity the Water Survival Box at golf day

The Rotary Club of Burgess Hill and District held a charity golf day on Wednesday the 6th September at the Dyke Golf Club, Brighton in aid of the charity the Water Survival Box.

The event was extremely successful with 44 players attending and we raised over £1000 to support the charity.

The Water Survival Box supports displaced families overseas as a result of natural and man-made disaster. A water survival box can supply a family with 100 litres of safe drinking water a day, for 5 years, and therefore demonstrates extremely good value for the cost of £150.

Hugo Pike OBE, founder trustee from the charity, thanked Burgess Hill Rotary Club for inviting them to speak at the event, and to demonstrate the workings of the water survival box. He went on to say “We were delighted to attend the Rotary Club of Burgess Hill’s golf day and we greatly appreciate their efforts to support the Water Survival Box.”

Safe drinking water converted from dirty water

James Gartrell, President of the Rotary club of Burgess Hill went on to sample the safe drinking water and commented about how clear the water was after it had been through the cleaning process, and explained to all the players that the Rotary club of Burgess Hill & District had pledged to support the water survival box to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee and set a target of sending 70 water survival boxes overseas to support displaced families to mark the Queen’s milestone.

Andy Gilbert who won the prize for the highest Stableford score went on to comment that “It was an extremely well organised day and great value for money. The views from the course over Brighton were spectacular, and it was a pleasure to play at such a beautiful course and also on such a beautifully hot day”.

John Phillips who won the putting competition said “You couldn't have wished for a better day, with such a good turn out, and the Dyke Golf Club for providing a course in super condition”.

The players from the winning team each one a glass trophy which was sponsored by Stoner and sons jewellers in Burgess Hill, and they also received a signed Peter James book. The runner up team each won a signed Graham Bartlett book. Peter James commented that “It’s been a real delight to support such a brilliant charity doing something genuinely original which has the potential to benefit millions around the globe.”

Top scorer Andy Gilbert