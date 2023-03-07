Edit Account-Sign Out
Burgess Hill sisters take on London Marathon in aid of British Heart Foundation

On April 23, sisters from Burgess Hill, Karen and Nicky will be taking on the epic challenge of the London Marathon raising money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

By Report submittedContributor
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:25am

A family impacted by heart issues, the sisters never knew their grandad who died when their Dad was just 18, their uncle has had a new lease of life since a multiple heart bypass, and Nicky’s father-in-law (although no longer here) also had a bypass. They have also lost several dear friends suddenly to heart problems.

The sisters have been training hard, despite illness and a few injuries along the way. Karen has a place on the BHF Team and Nicky was lucky in the public ballot. It is incredibly important to both of them to raise as much as possible to help fund the vital research needed to save more people from dying from heart and circulatory diseases.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-white82

Sisters Karen and Nicky are taking on the London Marathon
They are running an Easter Egg tombola on 1 April at St John's Church.

