Burgess Hill U3A celebrates 30th anniversary with summer fair

There will be plenty of stalls including jewellery, crafts, books, jigsaw puzzles and much more. There will also be various displays including classic cars and the event will provide a flavour of the broad range of activities offered by Burgess Hill u3a.
To further mark the anniversary u3a’s photography and creative writing groups anticipate publishing their book of short stories and photographs, titled “30 Thirty” on that day and copies should be available.
U3A is a national movement bringing together people aged 50 or over to pursue hobbies and activities which interest both them and others. Mainly they try to enjoy life and have fun. Join us on the 12th August and find out more.
For further information contact Sue Moody on (07939) 142 333:u3a chair Steve Furber on (07958) 776 397: look at our website at www.u3asites.org.uk/burgess – hill: or contact us 0n [email protected]
