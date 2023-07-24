NationalWorldTV
Burgess Hill U3A celebrates 30th anniversary with summer fair

It will glorious for Burgess Hill u3a on Saturday 12th August as they celebrate their 30th birthday. In order to mark this auspicious event they are having an Anniversary Fayre at the Burgess Hill Academy in Station Road RH15 9EA. Entry is free to everybody and the Fayre will be open to the public between 11 am and 4 pm.
By SUSAN MOODYContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:12 BST

There will be plenty of stalls including jewellery, crafts, books, jigsaw puzzles and much more. There will also be various displays including classic cars and the event will provide a flavour of the broad range of activities offered by Burgess Hill u3a.

To further mark the anniversary u3a’s photography and creative writing groups anticipate publishing their book of short stories and photographs, titled “30 Thirty” on that day and copies should be available.

U3A is a national movement bringing together people aged 50 or over to pursue hobbies and activities which interest both them and others. Mainly they try to enjoy life and have fun. Join us on the 12th August and find out more.

For further information contact Sue Moody on (07939) 142 333:u3a chair Steve Furber on (07958) 776 397: look at our website at www.u3asites.org.uk/burgess – hill: or contact us 0n [email protected]

