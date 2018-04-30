Burglars steal high-value jewellery in village raid

Police are seeking witnesses to a house burglary in Barcombe, near Lewes, and alerting dealers to the theft of thousands of pounds’ worth of jewellery during the incident on Wednesday (April 18).

Thieves struck at the detached property between 7.30am and 6.30pm, smashing a rear door to get in and conducting an untidy search of the interior.

Among many items stolen were the distinctive bracelet pictured here.

Other valuables to have gone missing include two 24-carat gold signet rings inscribed with a capital D and the date 09/02/1970 and matching cufflinks, a gold cross, a gold pocket watch, Karen Millen, Calvin Klein and Mark Jacobs watches, Gucci cufflinks, Mother-of-Pearl wedding cufflinks inscribed 24/06/07, two Links of London bracelets and Shaun Leanne earrings, a necklace and bracelet.

Still more property is also outstanding, and PC Darran Reynolds said: “Much of the missing property is easily identifiable and so we would ask dealers and retailers to be suspicious of any such items they may be offered. Should this happen, I’d ask them to contact police at once.

“I’d also ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or who noticed strangers or unfamiliar vehicles in the village on April 18, to also get in touch.”

This can be done online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 1199 of 18/04. Alternatively they can log on to the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.