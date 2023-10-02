Burwash care home residents have 'a latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Gulchin, had baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastriesfor everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home.

Dudwell St Mary’s coffee morning was a big success - they managed to raise approximately £100.00 and, most importantly, everyone had a great time doing it.Robert Dura-May, Senior General Manager at Dudwell St Mary Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”