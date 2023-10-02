BREAKING
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Burwash care home residents have 'a latte' fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning

Staff and residents at Dudwell St Mary in Burwash held a charity coffee morning and bake sale on Thursday 26th September to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
By Samantha BrightContributor
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff and residentsat Dudwell St Mary in Burwash held a charity coffee morning and bake sale on Thursday 26th Septemberto raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Having a coffee morning is the perfect chance to catch up over a cuppa and a slice of something delicious for a great cause. The money raised helps everyone with cancer to live life as fully as they can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives, and members of the local community. Head chef, Gulchin, had baked lots of lovely cakes, biscuits and pastriesfor everyone to sample and for guests to buy to take home.

Most Popular
MacMillan Coffee MorningMacMillan Coffee Morning
MacMillan Coffee Morning

Dudwell St Mary’s coffee morning was a big success - they managed to raise approximately £100.00 and, most importantly, everyone had a great time doing it.Robert Dura-May, Senior General Manager at Dudwell St Mary Care Home, said: “Our Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge amount of fun, everyone at the home is always keen to support this fantastic charity in any way we can. We are very glad to be able to do our bit to raise further awareness for MacMillan and money for the charity.”

Related topics:Macmillan Cancer SupportResidents