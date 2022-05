The crash happened at around 2.30pm just past the village railway station.

Police were called to the scene but it is not thought anyone was hurt.

Traffic was held up while the roadway was cleared.

Scene of the bus crash in Pulborough this afternoon

Meanwhile, as officers questioned those involved, people working on a nearby estate took bottles of water to passengers on the bus.