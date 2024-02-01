Buses diverted because of dangerous road condition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cllr Michael Edwards and Cllr Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood have been pressing East Sussex County Council since last summer for action to be taken on the surface which recently had reached a point where Stagecoach were diverting buses onto different routes to avoid the unsafe conditions.

There had been ongoing discussions between the Highways Authority and the building contractors over who was financially responsible and an agreement has finally been reached.

Any repair will only be temporary because the construction work is continuing when work commences late in February but at least there will be an improvement to the road surface and some relief for motorists and bus users.