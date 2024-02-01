BREAKING

Buses diverted because of dangerous road condition

Motorists have been enduring a seriously deteriorating driving experience over recent months when using Harrow Lane. This issue, though common across the borough, is particularly bad on Harrow Lane because of the frequent movement of building contractors’ heavy vehicles which are serving the four separate building site served by the road.
By Andy PatmoreContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Cllr Michael Edwards and Cllr Sorrell Marlow-Eastwood have been pressing East Sussex County Council since last summer for action to be taken on the surface which recently had reached a point where Stagecoach were diverting buses onto different routes to avoid the unsafe conditions.

There had been ongoing discussions between the Highways Authority and the building contractors over who was financially responsible and an agreement has finally been reached.

Any repair will only be temporary because the construction work is continuing when work commences late in February but at least there will be an improvement to the road surface and some relief for motorists and bus users.

We should thank East Sussex County Council for this corrective action and request that other serious road defects across the borough are repaired quickly too.

