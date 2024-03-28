Business and community luncheon hailed a success
The Business and Community Networking Luncheons hosted by Lord Brett McLean are designed to link businesses, charitable and voluntary organisations alongside representatives from local authorities all under one roof.
The event attracted The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Rother District Council and The Mayors of Bexhill and Battle.
Special guests included Sandra Martin from television's Gogglebox, Sheikh Abid Gulzar, property portfolio philanthropist and owner of Hastings Pier, Eastbourne Pier, three hotels including the Hailsham bases Boship Farm Lion Hotel and Miss Hastings who was representing Gilbert Rugby Miss Danielle Evans.
Over seventy representatives from businesses and community groups were represented at the luncheon which was hailed a success by its delegates.
Brett said " It's a great event thats very informal and friendly, it allows the opportunity for multi agency representation and engagement and provides an event that offers many opportunities to those in attendance. "
The luncheons which are held regularly throughout the year have been organised by Brett for 15 years and will now be based term time at Sussex Coast College Hastings and out of term time in various alternative hospitality venues around the County including Eastbourne Pier.
Sandra from Gogglebox said " This is a great event, well worth travelling 2 hours each way by train, I met some really great people here in Hastings at Lord Brett's luncheon. "
Sheikh Abid Gulzar said " Fantastic event that was very well organised."
The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Vikki Cook said " What a fabulous event that showcases so many good causes and a myriad of local and regional economic talent, I'm so pleased to have been able to attend this event."
The Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Lynn Brailsford said " What a fabulous afternoon, both Paul my Consort and husband have had a wonderful time learning about a vast array of different organisations providing multiple products and services, it was wonderful to have a tour around the College afterwards to see the high level of educational opportunities available for students, huge well done to Brett for putting on this wonderful event."
Those attending the lunch were then showed around the College by Tony Dimarco from student services and Lord Brett McLean who were able to show attendees around a number of facilities including the hairdressing salon, beauty therapy department, the training kitchen, gymnasium, arts department and on level 3 the aircraft fuselage that's used for cabin crew training.