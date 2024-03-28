Business and community luncheon hailed a success

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Business and Community Networking Luncheons hosted by Lord Brett McLean are designed to link businesses, charitable and voluntary organisations alongside representatives from local authorities all under one roof.

The event attracted The Chairman and Vice Chairman of Rother District Council and The Mayors of Bexhill and Battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special guests included Sandra Martin from television's Gogglebox, Sheikh Abid Gulzar, property portfolio philanthropist and owner of Hastings Pier, Eastbourne Pier, three hotels including the Hailsham bases Boship Farm Lion Hotel and Miss Hastings who was representing Gilbert Rugby Miss Danielle Evans.

Chair of Rother District Council, Lord Brett, Mayor of Bexhill pictured with Goggleb S ndra Martin.

Over seventy representatives from businesses and community groups were represented at the luncheon which was hailed a success by its delegates.

Brett said " It's a great event thats very informal and friendly, it allows the opportunity for multi agency representation and engagement and provides an event that offers many opportunities to those in attendance. "

The luncheons which are held regularly throughout the year have been organised by Brett for 15 years and will now be based term time at Sussex Coast College Hastings and out of term time in various alternative hospitality venues around the County including Eastbourne Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandra from Gogglebox said " This is a great event, well worth travelling 2 hours each way by train, I met some really great people here in Hastings at Lord Brett's luncheon. "

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, Gogglebox's Sandra Martin Brett & Miss Hastings

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said " Fantastic event that was very well organised."

The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Vikki Cook said " What a fabulous event that showcases so many good causes and a myriad of local and regional economic talent, I'm so pleased to have been able to attend this event."

The Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Lynn Brailsford said " What a fabulous afternoon, both Paul my Consort and husband have had a wonderful time learning about a vast array of different organisations providing multiple products and services, it was wonderful to have a tour around the College afterwards to see the high level of educational opportunities available for students, huge well done to Brett for putting on this wonderful event."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad