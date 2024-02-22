Business and community luncheon in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Platinum Champion Brett McLean will be hosting his next business and community luncheon on Wednesday 27th March at 12.30pm for a 1pm start at the Coast Training Restaurant located on level 2 of Sussex Coast College Hastings ( Station Plaza campus).

The event aims to bring representatives from businesses, community groups, charities and Government together all in one room with the aim of connecting businesses to support charitable organisations.

The luncheons are now in their 15th year and we're held at the Azur at The Marina Pavilion in St Leonard's before its closure earlier this year but will now continue at the College in term time and alternative venues during the College holidays.

Jakki, Lord Brett and Chris at Coast College Hastings

Special guests that will be attending the luncheon on 27th March include Television's Linda Lambert from Storage Hunters UK and BBC1's Flipping Profit, Hastings and Eastbourne Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar, the Chair of Rother District Council, Vice Chairman of Rother District Council, Deputy Mayor's of Bexhill and Hailsham and Miss Hastings Danielle Evans.

The cost of the lunch which will consist of a student prepared 2 course sit down meal will be £15.00 per delegate.

Brett said " I'm really looking forward to welcoming my attendees to the college as the catering students are dedicated, committed and passionate about food and to be able to prepare, cook and serve such a diverse delegation of business, charitable and civic leaders will be a great privilege for them.

Anyone wishing to attend the luncheon can book a place by emailing [email protected]