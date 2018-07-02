National bike relay for farmers comes to Sussex

More than 70 grain and feed companies have joined forces to help farmers through difficult times.

A baton relay bike ride covering 3,700 miles around the UK’s feed mills and ports is being carried out to raise money for the Farming Community Network.

The Grain and Feed Tour was started by George Eustice, minister of state at Defra, at the Houses of Parliament on June 20 and it will finish at the NFU headquarters at Stonleigh Park in Warwickshire on July 31.

Team members on the tour come from all of the UK’s agricultural trade associations.

On the first day, the riders passed through Kent and East Sussex and finished at Batholmews Depot at Golden Cross, near Hailsham.

The following day, a team from Batholmews rode to Shoreham Port for a baton change, then the tour continued to Chichester, where a team from Robin Appel Ltd travelled westward into Hampshire.

The Farming Community Network provides pastoral and practical support to farmers during times of stress, anxiety and depression.

The helpline is run by volunteers and is open every day of the year.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GAFT to make a donation.