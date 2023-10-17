Busy Bees Brighton benefits from sustainable upgrades
Children attending Busy Bees Brighton can now enjoy a fresh environment filled with furniture and learning resources made from natural and sustainable materials.
The centre, on Harrington Road, offers early years care and education for up to 94 babies, toddlers and pre-school children.
Upgrades already made to the centre include the installation of energy efficient LED lighting and improved wall insulation to minimise energy waste, with solar panels also scheduled to be added.
Busy Bees Environmental Manager Jess Duffell said: “We are proud of the improvements that have been made to our Brighton nursery, which not only make us more energy efficient but also demonstrate to our families the Busy Bees commitment to helping to develop the next generation of global citizens.
“Within the centre, our children are offered many environmentally conscious learning opportunities, and now these facilities reflect our sustainable aspirations.”
The majority of furniture in the nursery is now made of wood from renewable sources, with décor and learning resources focused on the theme of ‘bringing the outside in’, inspiring children to connect with the natural world.
Centre Director Emily Carlton added: “We are lucky to have a beautiful large outdoor area at our nursery, where children can explore and develop their interest in nature, and now the inside of the centre is just as exciting for them.
“Our families care passionately about the environment, so we are also thrilled with the investment in energy efficiency, making Brighton one of the most sustainable centres in the Busy Bees family.”
Busy Bees is the UK’s largest childcare provider, operating more than 370 nurseries across the country. Founded in 1983 by three families who couldn’t find the quality childcare they wanted for their own children, the brand continues to focus on giving every child the best start in life
Anyone interested in a place for their child at Busy Bees Brighton can find out more at www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/brighton or call 0330 333 8133 to book a parent visit.