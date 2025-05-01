Busy May line-up of exhibitions at Worthing's Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s going to be a busy May with exhibitions and events taking place at Colonnade House, the Worthing Borough Council-owned creative hub in the heart of the town.

Spokeswoman Paula Tollett said: “Colonnade House is a hub for what's happening in Worthing and we look forward to growing bigger and even better this year. Join in with our programme and be a part of it too.

“May brings paintings, photography, watercolour and more by local artists as well as our Create + Develop week, a week full of workshops and events to help develop your creative practice. Seeing us through April and into the start of May we have John Shelley and Fred Delius. Up next we have artist duo Yara + Davina. We welcome back illustrator and artist Charlie Lee. Expect all colours of the rainbow with Nicolette Amos. Shaky Hands showcases the work of artists with Parkinson’s Disease and we end the month with John Stanley Clamp.”

Exhibitions coming up:

John Shelley: Clowns, Scarecrows & Other Icons, until May 4: “Using his imagination and the English countryside as his source of inspiration, John Shelley’s landscape paintings are created from fantasy, using both the ordinary and surreal to entice his viewers.

Fred Delius: Urban Painting en Plein Air, until May 11: “Capturing local scenes, Fred creates delicate sketches and watercolour paintings of well known locations across Worthing and further afield.”

Thriving Together: Shaping the Future of the Places We Call Home, May 6-11: “A week-long programme of pop-up activities involving local people as part of the public participation programmes Thriving Together and Worthing Seafront 2050.”

Create + Develop, May 12-17: “Our popular Develop Week is now offering even more opportunities to learn, explore and create. With a range of informative and engaging sessions, there’s lots to get involved with to take your practice to the next level.”

Charlie Lee, May 12-17: “With a love for doodling and drawing, mixed media artist Charlie Lee returns to Colonnade House with her latest collection of work.”

Shaky Hands, May 20-24: “Shaky Hands showcases the brilliant artworks of artists with Parkinson’s Disease with the exhibition aiming to promote the benefits of art and creativity.”

Nicolette Amos: Rainbow Bloom, May 20-24: “Experience all the colours of the rainbow in Nicolette Amos’ solo exhibition inspired by her love for jellyfish, capturing the essence of these with bright colours and striking compositions.”

John Stanley-Clamp: Past & Present, May 27-31: “Glimpse into the past and present of John Stanley-Clamp’s life, full of freelance photography and design work.”