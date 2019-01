Part of the busy A27 will close every night this week from tonight (Monday January 14).

Contractors are installing a concrete canvas lined ditch and there will be a full carriageway closure in both directions between Southerham roundabout and Beddingham roundabout for five nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A26 to Little Horsted, the A22 to Polegate and A27 to Beddingham.