Brighton City Council reported on Wednesday (April 10) that North Street had to be closed.

It said this was due to: “An unsafe structure on Boots' roof causing a very serious hazard to pedestrians and vehicles.

"The road is likely to remain closed until after midday on Friday while Boots work to make their building safe.

“Road and bus diversions are in place.”

Brighton and Hove Buses reported at 6.30am today (Thursday) that North Street remains closed and services ‘are still on diversion’.

Its website will be updated with the latest information ‘throughout the day’, the bus company said.

