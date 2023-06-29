Busy term for younger students at Felpham Community College

There have been the final 2 Magic Days, completing a programme which has run throughout the academic year.

These events invite year 5 students from across the locality to experience a taste of secondary school life. South Bested and Arundel visited at the beginning of June, and over 90 year 5 students from Rose Green finished the events at the end of June. Activities included ‘Exploring the Magical Powers of Colour’ and ‘Creating a Fantasy Forest’. Students were also given a tour of FCC and a question and answer session with year 9 and sixth form students.

As well as hosting activities for year 5, Felpham Community College has also run a series of day and activities for the year 6 students joining FCC in September. Students have attended a Welcome Day, New Intake Day and New Intake Evening, giving them the chance to see as much of FCC as they can before they start in September. As well as familiarising themselves with the campus, the events are a chance to get to know staff, the way the school works and make some new friends.

Year 5 Magci Day visitors to FCC

As well as having younger students visiting Felpham, FCC Sports Leaders have been out into the locality supporting primary school Sports Days. Sports Leaders at Felpham are chosen from year 8,9 and 10, to support students and lead on PE activities. With the younger students they have enjoyed joining in the activities, encouraging the students and even being some judges.

FCC have also been into four local primary schools to run Soccersize workshops for year 6 students, improving their football and team skills and having a lot of fun at the same time.