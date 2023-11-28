Buy local this Christmas in Crawley

Residents are being urged to buy local this Christmas and ‘keep it in Crawley’.

Spending money in Crawley instead of online or out of town helps the local economy and keeps the town centre and neighbourhood parades vibrant.

Keeping it local also helps to create and retain jobs, pumps money back into the Crawley economy and reduces the amount of air pollution and traffic congestion.

To encourage people into the town centre to visit the Festive Fayre from 4 to 14 December, listen to Christmas carols on 9, 10, 16 and 17 December and do their Christmas and January sales shopping, Crawley Borough Council’s special daily flat rate in Kingsgate multi-storey car park remains at just £2.50.

Crawley town centre. Picture by Steve Robards

The car park, opposite Crawley College and Memorial Gardens, is just a few steps from the shops, offers safe and secure parking with 24-hour access, CCTV and improved lighting as well as 24 disabled bays, parent/carer and child bays and lift access.

Small Business Saturday takes place on Saturday 2 December. Crawley has hundreds of independent and small businesses across the town centre and neighbourhood parades.

The council supports local businesses and has created an online tool to search what Crawley’s many neighbourhood parades have to offer.

A huge variety of produce and services can be found sometimes a few steps from your front door, or at most a short car, bus or bike journey – and if you’re travelling by car, you’ll always be able to park just a stone’s throw away from the neighbourhood shops.

Councillor Atif Nawaz, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: "Christmas is a crucial time of year for our local businesses so please help to keep retailers open and protect employment – buy local! The independent sector in the town centre and neighbourhood parades is hugely important to the Crawley economy. Buying local helps keep money in the town."

Wendy Bell, CEO of Crawley Town Centre Business Improvement District, said: "Small independent retailers and businesses provide much-needed variety to the town; small businesses offer sustainable shopping and support producers locally too.